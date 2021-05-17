Indiana to end pandemic-related unemployment benefits June 19

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Monday that Indiana will end all federally-funded pandemic unemployment insurance programs on June 19.

This includes the end of several programs: the extra $300 weekly add-on to those receiving unemployment insurance, extended benefits after the traditional 26 weeks of unemployment insurance, benefits to individuals who do not normally qualify such as those self-employed, gig workers and independent contractors, and the $100 additional weekly benefit for individuals who are eligible for regular unemployment benefits but also earned at least $5,000 in self-employment income.

The move comes after Gov. Holcomb signed an executive order on May 11 reinstating the requirement that Hoosiers requesting unemployment benefits must actively seek full-time work starting June 1.

Indiana’s unemployment rate now stands at 3.9 percent, compared to more than 17 percent at the height of the pandemic. The State of Indiana says more Hoosiers are in the workforce now compared to a year ago, with the labor force participation rate nearing the pre-pandemic level.

“There are help wanted signs posted all over Indiana, and while our economy took a hit last year, it is roaring like an Indy 500 race car engine now,” said Gov. Holcomb. “I am hearing from multiple sector employers that they want and need to hire more Hoosiers to grow. We have a myriad of work options in every region of our state with many more coming online every week.”