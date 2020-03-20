Indiana to delay 2020 Primary Election Until June 2

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Governor Eric Holcomb announced this morning, that Indiana’s 2020 Primary will be delayed until June 2 from May 5.

All dates corresponding with the primary election will be moved by 28 days to reflect the new date of the primary. For example, military and overseas ballots are required to mailed 45 days prior to the primary election, so they’ll move 45 days prior to June 2.

“It should only be done it times of emergency,” he said. “And now by definition we find ourselves in that situation.”

Holcomb said he believes it is not feasible to conduct the election because of the requirements of social distancing, whether that is still in effect by May 5, or not. He says the work to make the election happen will be disrupted by the restrictions.