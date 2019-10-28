Indiana to consider creating a government corruption hotline

INDIANAPOLIS (AP): Indiana residents soon could have a hotline to report suspected corruption, including improper or illegal spending by local government officials.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that a legislative study committee is drafting a hotline proposal to be considered during the session that begins in January.

Sen. Victoria Spartz says a hotline is necessary because Indiana taxpayers have no clear place to go if they suspect local officials are being unethical. She says a state-run hotline would ensure their concerns are investigated.

Spartz suggested the State Board of Accounts, which regularly audits local government spending, run the hotline in conjunction with Indiana’s Inspector General.

State Auditor Paul Joyce warns that creating a hotline likely would require doubling his staff of 15 investigators.