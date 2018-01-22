Indiana third least-affected state by government shutdown

INDIANA, (WOWO) – Indiana is the third least-affected state by the government shutdown, according to WalletHub.

The company ranked each state by calculating:

Each state’s share of federal jobs

Federal contract dollars per capita

Percentage of children under CHIP (Children’s Health Insurance Program)

Small business lending

Real estate as percentage of gross state product

Access to national parks

Ranked third least-affected overall, Indiana also ranked 50th in access to national parks.

The top five affected states by the government shutdown include District of Columbia, Maryland, Virginia, Alaska and Hawaii.

The least-affected state is Minnesota.