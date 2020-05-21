Indiana Tech to resume in-person classes for fall semester

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Another area college has announced plans to return to in-person classes this fall.

Indiana Tech will open for in-person classes on-schedule for the upcoming fall semester at both its main campus in Fort Wayne and its regional locations around Indiana and Kentucky.

Classes for the 2020-21 year at the university’s main campus begin August 17, while classes at its College of Professional Studies program, both in-person and online, begin on July 26th.

There won’t be a fall break, and the fall semester will move to online-only after Thanksgiving break for the remaining two weeks of the semester. School officials say that is an attempt to reduce the number of students who would be returning to the main campus after travel.

The school also has contingency plans in place to move classes fully online as needed, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to be a frequently changing situation.

“The health and well-being of our students, faculty, and staff are of paramount importance to all of us here at Indiana Tech,” says Indiana Tech president Dr. Karl Einolf. “During a time of challenges and uncertainty for everyone, our entire Warrior community has come together to ensure we continue to serve students well and provide them with a great education. Our commitment for this fall is no different. Now more than ever, helping prepare our students for lives of significance and worth is vital work. While some aspects of life on campus will understandably be different this fall to ensure we work and study together safely, our mission remains the same. With Indiana Tech’s long and successful history of online education, we also have the ability to pivot quickly and effectively to online classes if needed.”