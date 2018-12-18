Indiana Tech to offer Ph.D. scholarship

INDIANA, (WOWO) – Faculty and staff at Indiana Tech will now have the opportunity to earn their Ph.D. through a scholarship program.

The new scholarship offers college professionals a chance to earn their Ph.D. at an affordable price.

According to Inside Indiana Business, Indiana Tech’s Ph.D. in Global Leadership program provides both academic administration and organizational management specializations at any accredited community college, including Ivy Tech.

Indiana Tech’s Vice President for Enrollment Management, Steve Herendeen, says the scholarship program is a “win-win” with faculty and staff benefiting by earning doctoral degrees, and colleges benefiting by developing more effective leaders.