Indiana Tech to celebrate graduates with online event

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne-based university will be celebrating its students and 2020 graduates virtually this weekend.

Indiana Tech will host an online live-stream this Saturday, May 16th, at 11am on both the school’s Facebook Page and YouTube Channel. School officials say while the full in-person commencement ceremony has been rescheduled for October 3rd due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the online event will give “the entire Indiana Tech community the chance to honor graduates together.”

Indiana Tech President Karl Einolf and commencement speaker Dr. Maurice Stinnett will speak, and there will also be video messages of congratulations to students from university faculty and staff members, celebratory messages from graduates, and the ability for viewers to share their own messages of congratulations.