Indiana Tech set to resume full in person learning this fall

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana Tech’s main campus in Fort Wayne will hold classes entirely in person during the fall 2021 semester, while returning to its normal schedule from prior years. Classes in the university’s traditional undergraduate program will begin August 23.

Indiana Tech’s fall break will take place October 18 and 19, with Thanksgiving break scheduled for November 24 through November 28. The last day of classes will be December 10, with final exams scheduled for December 13 – 16. To review the full 2021 fall semester calendar, please visit https://registrar.indianatech.edu/calendars/undergrad

During the current 2020-21 academic year, Indiana Tech has held classes in person while observing social distancing and mask-wearing requirements. The university has also live-streamed all in-person classes to give students the option to attend remotely. Continued observance of social distancing and masking during the fall 2021 semester will be informed by local and state health guidance related to pandemic conditions at that time.

In-person classes at Indiana Tech’s College of Professional Studies locations will continue to be held according to local and state guidance based on location. Online classes in the College of Professional Studies remain unaffected and scheduled as normal for the 2021-22 academic year.

