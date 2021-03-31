Indiana Tech receives $9.8-million grant to study student retention

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne college will be receiving $9.8-million from Lilly Endowment Inc. to study and improve student retention efforts.

The money is part of the Endowment’s “Charting the Future of Indiana’s Colleges and Universities” initiative that seeks to use data analytics at Indiana Tech and fifteen other Indiana colleges to “assess and prioritize the most significant challenges and opportunities they face as higher education institutions and develop strategies to address them.”

Indiana Tech will use its share of the money to deploy a predictive model and supportive processes for student retention.

“Student retention and student success initiatives have long been a priority of our entire team here at Indiana Tech,” commented Indiana Tech President Karl Einolf. “By partnering with the University of Indianapolis and schools across Indiana, we will all improve our work on behalf of students. We’re excited about this opportunity, and greatly appreciate Lilly Endowment’s support of this initiative.”