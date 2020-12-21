Indiana Tech, Ivy Tech ink transfer agreement

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business): Indiana Tech and Ivy Tech Community College have partnered on a new guaranteed admission program that simplifies the transfer process. Under the agreement, Ivy Tech associate degree graduates can transfer their credits into the equivalent bachelor’s degree programs at Indiana Tech’s main campus in Fort Wayne.

The agreement also allows Ivy Tech graduates to join Indiana Tech’s College of Professional Studies, which includes online programs as well as in-person instruction at its 18 locations throughout Indiana, Kentucky, and the Chicago area.

“Our two schools have partnered effectively for many years to help students of all ages earn associate and bachelor’s degrees that equip them with the knowledge, skills and credentials that prepare them for careers of every description,” said Steve Herendeen, vice president for enrollment management at Indiana Tech. “This agreement takes our shared commitment to students to an even higher level – those who earn Ivy Tech degrees are guaranteed to have all of their credits transfer to Indiana Tech and easily move towards completion of their bachelor’s degrees.”

Indiana Tech says guaranteed admission to Indiana Tech is provided to graduates of 10 Ivy Tech programs, while graduates of other Ivy Tech programs may continue to apply and be admitted to Indiana Tech on an individual basis.

“This agreement will strengthen our ties with Indiana Tech and give students throughout Indiana more options to achieve their career goals,” said Kim Barnett-Johnson, vice-chancellor of academic affairs at Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne.

You can connect to more information about the partnership and admissions by clicking here.