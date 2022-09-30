Indiana Tech Fundraising Campaign Continues Amid Homecoming Weekend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana Tech will kick off the public phase of a $26.2 million campaign today as part of homecoming weekend. University President, Karl Einolf told The Journal Gazette Thursday the private institution has raised the bulk of its goal – more than $25 million – since launching the Building a Century of Excellence campaign three years ago. Running through 2024, the campaign has a $10 million fundraising goal for the expansion and renovation of Zollner Engineering Center. The new addition opened in August for the start of fall semester, and the remaining work is scheduled to be completed next September. The fundraising goals for scholarships and athletics total $10 million. The money will support endowed and spendable scholarships, a new indoor track and field facility and improvements at existing athletics facilities, the university said.