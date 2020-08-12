Indiana Tech cancels 2020 commencement

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne college will no longer be holding commencement ceremonies for its class of 2020.

Indiana Tech announced Wednesday morning that the 2020 commencement ceremonies, which had been rescheduled from May 9th to October 3rd, have now been canceled entirely after consultation with state and local health departments and reviewing restrictions on large gatherings related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

All 2020 Indiana Tech graduates are invited to take part in the university’s May 2021 commencement ceremonies. Details and ongoing updates will be provided on the Indiana Tech commencement website.

“When we originally rescheduled our May 2020 commencement to take place this October 3rd, our hope was that the conditions of the coronavirus pandemic would have improved enough to allow our community to gather safely as a group for this special occasion,” said Indiana Tech president Dr. Karl Einolf. “Unfortunately, we are not yet able to do so. We are extremely proud of our 2020 graduates and their achievements, and look forward to having them with us next spring so that we may honor them during our 2021 commencement ceremonies.