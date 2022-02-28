Indiana Tech Addresses Need for Mechatronics Engineers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): Fort Wayne-based Indiana Tech has announced plans to launch this fall a new bachelor’s degree in mechatronics and robotic engineering. That as the school makes progress on its $21 million expansion and renovation of the Zollner Engineering Center.

The school says as automation and autonomous machines continue to grow in manufacturing, so does the need for professionals who are proficient in the discipline. The field of mechatronics and robotics engineering integrates mechanical, electrical and computer engineering in the design of products and manufacturing processes.

“The availability of well-trained professionals is paramount to fulfilling the hiring needs of area manufacturing and automotive companies—many of which significantly impact the region’s economy. That was the impetus for the creation of this program,” said Ying Shang, dean of the Talwar College of Engineering and Computer Sciences at Indiana Tech. “University research forecasts a notable regional demand for mechatronics professionals over the next five years due to the rapid growth of automation, additive manufacturing, artificial intelligence and robotics leading the digital transformation during Industry 4.0.”

In 2021, Indiana Tech surveyed 19 regional employers to gauge the demand for mechatronics-skilled technicians and engineers. Of the respondents, 84% anticipate hiring between one and 15 mechatronics professionals over the next five years, while 11% will hire between 15 and 50.

Indiana Tech says mechatronic and robotics engineers are needed in a wide range of fields including manufacturing, construction, aerospace and telecommunications.

The school expects completion of the expanded engineering center, which includes a new robotics lab, in the fall of 2023.