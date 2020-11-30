Indiana teacher, substitute shortage worsened by COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS (AP): Dozens of Indiana schools are struggling to stay open as growing numbers of coronavirus infections and related quarantines exacerbate a preexisting statewide teacher and substitute shortage.

The Indiana State Department of Health reports more than 15,000 students, teachers, and school staff have tested positive for COVID-19. While some schools have elected to close entirely, others are asking teachers to continue with in-person instruction.

Oftentimes, that means taking on more classes and duties to compensate for those out sick or in quarantine. In other cases, that’s also meant teachers are asked to keep working even after they’ve been exposed to COVID-19.