Indiana tax season opens

Today, the Indiana Department of Revenue and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) opened the 2017 individual income tax filing season and began processing individual income tax returns. Tax season will close April 18, 2017. Electronic Filing The department encourages taxpayers to electronically file their tax returns. Advantages to filing electronically include: Faster refunds – e-filed returns are processed in 14 days, while a paper return can take up to 12 weeks to process. Increased security – Fewer people see your information when you file electronically.

More accurate – e-filed returns have a two percent error rate compared to a 20 percent error rate for paper-filed returns.

Free filing options – Nearly two million Indiana taxpayers qualify to file their federal and state income taxes online for free using Indiana freefile (INfreefile). Taxpayers can visit www.freefile.dor.in.gov to see if they qualify and get started. Identity Protection Program The department once again will implement the Identity Protection Program. Since its inception in 2014, the Identity Protection Program has stopped more than $100 million in fraudulent tax refund attempts. More information about preventing identity theft is available at www.in.gov/dor/4794.htm. Contact the Department Taxpayers with individual income questions may call 317-232-2240. Phone lines are open weekdays from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., except for holidays. This phone line also supports Spanish speaking taxpayers.

The department has 12 district offices across the state where taxpayers can ask individual income tax questions, pay tax bills and submit paper tax returns. Appointments are not necessary. The department cannot prepare individual income tax returns. District office contact information is available at www.in.gov/dor/3390.htm.

Taxpayers also can submit general questions through the department’s Facebook or Twitter pages. Taxpayers should never send personal information, such as a Social Security number, through social media. #