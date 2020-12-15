Indiana Supreme Court suspends jury trials over COVID cases

By
AP News
-
"Courtroom Gavel" by Joe Gratz, public domain

INDIANAPOLIS (AP): The Indiana Supreme Court issued an order Monday suspending jury trials statewide until March 1 because COVID-19 cases continue to surge.

The court said that “in-person jury trials pose an exceptional risk to everyone involved—even if every precaution is taken.”

Chief Justice Loretta Rush said the court needed to act:

“Since March, we have been balancing the requirement to keep courts open with the need for public health. The worsening pandemic creates urgency for us to halt jury trials as we maintain all other court operations.”

