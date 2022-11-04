Indiana Supreme Court files disciplinary complaint against Wells County prosecutor

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indiana Supreme Court filed a disciplinary complaint against the Wells County Prosecutor.

Wells County Prosecutor Andrew Carnall had a disciplinary complaint filed against him on Thursday accusing him of professional misconduct. He reported himself to the disciplinary commission after getting himself involved with his son’s traffic stop on July 2nd.

Carnall’s son was reportedly pulled over by a Wells County Sheriff’s deputy. The deputy believed he was under the influence. Carnall’s son refused to take a breath test, according to court records. The deputy called Carnall and had him speak to his son. Carnall requested that his son cooperate with the deputy and asked the deputy if he could pick up his son. The deputy allowed it.

Carnall released this statement a month after the traffic stop:

“A few weeks ago in the early morning hours, I was awakened by a law enforcement officer who had my son pulled over for speeding and suspected drinking and driving. After a brief discussion, I made a poor decision to request that I come and get my son.”