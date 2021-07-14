Indiana student performance hammered by pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): A state assessment has confirmed what most had already guessed: the COVID-19 pandemic had a substantial negative impact on K-through-12 students in Indiana.

According to data released by the Indiana Department of Education and the National Center for the Improvement of Educational Assessment Wednesday morning, student learning in English/Language Arts and Math were impacted by the move to full-time remote learning during the height of the pandemic, with only 40.5% of students at or above proficiency standards for English and about 37% meeting the standards for math.

Secretary of Education Dr. Katie Jenner is encouraging schools to adopt a comprehensive, multi-year response toward bringing scores back up.

You can find a link to the full studies here.