Indiana State Trooper saves man with AED

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): An Indiana State Trooper saved a man’s life after he collapsed to the ground following a minor crash.

Trooper Arthur Smith was talking to the man following a minor crash. The man drove into the back of the trooper’s car while stopped at a light at SR 19 and CR 26 near Kokomo. After the crash investigation, Trooper Smith was explaining the associated paperwork when the man collapsed.

Smith went to his car and retrieved his Automated External Defibrillator (AED) and delivered a shock to the man after advised to from the device. He then began compressions. After several compressions, the man regained consciousness. Paramedics arrived and transported the man to a local hospital. Paramedics praised Smith’s quick actions.

All Indiana State Trooper’s cars are equipped with AEDs and troopers receive regular training on their use and CPR.