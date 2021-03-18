Indiana State Trooper injured during traffic stop near New Haven

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO):A Fort Wayne man is facing multiple charges after becoming combative with an Indiana State Trooper during a traffic stop on State Road 930 just east of Adams Center Road near New Haven at about 11:30 Wednesday night.

Indiana State Police say that a State Trooper was injured following a physical altercation with 46 year old Dennis Kevin Boyd of Fort Wayne, who was stopped for a traffic violation and believed to be impaired.

Boyd became combative when he was asked to step out of the vehicle, injuring the Trooper’s shoulder, face, hands and knee. The Trooper attempted to taze Boyd which was not successful.

He was finally taken into custody after a brief foot chase and is now in the Allen County Jail on felony charges including resisting law enforcement and operating while intoxicated. Boyd also was wanted on a warrant from Adams County and a probation violation.