Indiana State Trooper finds fentanyl when helping motorist

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – An Indiana State Trooper stopped to help a motorist on the side of the road and discovered fentanyl in the process.

It started around 11:20 p.m. on Friday when Trooper Nikolos Anderson stopped to help a disabled motorist on the westbound side of the Indiana Toll Road between the 89 and 90 mile markers. Trooper Anderson approached a black Ford Fusion and thought that the driver was sleeping. The Trooper then noticed a syringe cap in the center console and a syringe stuck in the left arm of the driver.

Trooper Anderson then searched the vehicle and found 34 packets of suspected fentanyl, 26 syringes, eight pills of suspected methadone and two packets of suspected Suboxen.

The driver, 38-year-old Lance Leffler of Conway, Arkansas was arrested on preliminarily charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a syringe and possession of a legend drug.

Leffler was transported to the Elkhart County Jail.