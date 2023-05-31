Indiana State Representative Jim Lucas Arrested On OWI Charge

SEYMOUR, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA): State Representative Jim Lucas has been arrested. The Seymour Republican was arrested early Wednesday morning on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident.
Indiana State Police say Lucas was arrested after crashing his vehicle on I-65 just north of Seymour around midnight Wednesday and he left the scene in the vehicle initially. Officers with the Seymour Police Department say they found the vehicle in a different location nearby and he was arrested. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office website shows Lucas as an inmate as of 3:46 a.m. Bond was set at $705.
Lucas is facing preliminary charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated (endangerment), causing endangerment, leaving the scene of a crash and operating a vehicle while intoxicated (motor vehicle). Lucas has represented Seymour and surrounding counties in the Indiana House since 2012.
This explains why things are not kosher at the state legislature. The minority howls and the majority does what they want. Very sad. Put the bum in jail for a while so he can dry out!
We cannot have a person writing laws that does not obey the laws, especially when it endangers others like drunk driving. He should be EXPELLED!