Indiana State Representative Jim Lucas Arrested On OWI Charge

SEYMOUR, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA): State Representative Jim Lucas has been arrested. The Seymour Republican was arrested early Wednesday morning on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident.

Indiana State Police say Lucas was arrested after crashing his vehicle on I-65 just north of Seymour around midnight Wednesday and he left the scene in the vehicle initially. Officers with the Seymour Police Department say they found the vehicle in a different location nearby and he was arrested. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office website shows Lucas as an inmate as of 3:46 a.m. Bond was set at $705.

Lucas is facing preliminary charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated (endangerment), causing endangerment, leaving the scene of a crash and operating a vehicle while intoxicated (motor vehicle). Lucas has represented Seymour and surrounding counties in the Indiana House since 2012.