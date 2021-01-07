Indiana State Police warn of phone scam

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Indiana State Police Fort Wayne Post is warning citizens of a phone scam after a complaint Thursday from a local citizen.

In this particular scam, the scammer asked a citizen for the phone number of the local Indiana State Police Department. Then the scammer went on to say he was the victim of ID theft and needed the phone number to notify police. The citizen then gave the scammer the phone number, which is 260-432-8661.

The citizen received a call a short time later from that number, with the caller ID labeled as “Indiana State Police.” The scammer then identified himself as a trooper, and then told the citizen that he was the victim of an ID theft in Texas. The scammer asked the citizen to go to Target and get a prepaid credit card to help the scammer clear up the alleged ID theft.

The citizen did not fall for the scam and reported it.

The Indiana State Police reminds citizens to never provide information over the phone regarding your personal identity, social security number, bank account(s) or credit card number(s) to an unknown caller.

Instead, ignore the call or hang up and immediately report the incident to your local law enforcement agency.