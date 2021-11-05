Indiana State Police warn about phone scam

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Indiana State Police are warning Hoosiers about a potential phone scam in the area.

State police received a call from a citizen who was contacted by a scammer. However, the caller ID displayed “Indiana State Police Post 22” and the number belonged to an extension at the Fort Wayne post. The caller identified herself as “Samantha” and was trying to sell insurance.

State police remind citizens to be cautious with unknown phone calls and hang up when something doesn’t seem right. They also recommend to never provide information over the phone to an unknown caller about your personal identity, social security number, bank accounts, or credit cards.

In this case, the citizen did not fall for the scam and did what state police also recommend, which is reporting the incident to law enforcement.