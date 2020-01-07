Indiana State Police routine traffic stop nets two pounds of meth

Fort Wayne, IN (WOWO): State Troopers from the Fort Wayne Post patrolling I-69 in Huntington County late Monday night arrested three men on felony drug charges after a routine traffic stop resulted in seizure of a large amount of drugs and money as well as a handgun.

Sergeant Brian Walker tells WOWO News that Sergeant Kris Coffey stopped the vehicle on I-69 just south of Markle for speeding. During that stop, Trooper Tyson Waldron and K-9 Zeus were brought in to search the vehicle. The dog immediately alerted to the inside of the vehicle. A search revealed an estimated two pounds of methamphetamine, 1/2 gram of cocaine, a loaded 9-millimeter handgun and over $2,000 in cash.

31 year old Pablo Sanchez-Icedo of Glendale, Arizona, 21 year old Atta Atiya of Indianapolis and 26 year old Moudassir Ibriham of Fort Wayne were all arrested and taken to the Huntington County Jail on multiple felony drug charges. The investigation is continuing.