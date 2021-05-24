Indiana State Police release more details about Columbia City Explosion

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana State Police are conducting a death investigation in the wake of a weekend blast that destroyed a warehouse and left one person dead.

Three adults were reportedly in or near the building at the time of the explosion. Two of them were able to escape, however, firefighters located the body of the third person who was trapped some time later. Several homes and businesses were damaged as a result of the blast which was possibly caused by a gas leak.

The Indiana State Fire Marshal will make a final determination as to the cause of the blast. Autopsy results are pending on the victim of the explosion.