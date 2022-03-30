Indiana State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Steuben County

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): The Indiana State Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Tuesday night near Pleasant Lake.

A Steuben County Sheriff’s deputy was in pursuit of a vehicle at just after 7 p.m. when the vehicle crashed on South West Riley Square. The suspect then allegedly ran from the crash scene.

During the foot chase, one of the deputies reportedly shot their weapon. No one was hurt.

Jeremy Tuttle, 36 of Hudson, went to a garage on Easy Street. Officers from multiple agencies surrounded the garage and took Tuttle into custody.

Tuttle was taken to the Steuben County Jail and was booked on charges related to resisting law enforcement (vehicular fleeing), resisting law enforcement (phsyical) and operating while suspended.

An investigation is still ongoing.