Indiana State Police investigate Fremont shooting that left an 18 year old man dead

FREMONT, Ind. (WOWO): An apparent accidental shooting in Fremont has left an 18 year old man dead.

Indiana State Police, along with officers from the Fremont Police and the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department responded to a residence in the 100 block of Baum Street in Fremont at about 9:30 Tuesday night, to investigate a 911 call reporting a person suffering from a gunshot.

Detectives assigned to the Fort Wayne Post have assumed the primary investigative responsibilities. Their preliminary investigation has revealed that this was an isolated incident involving two 18 year old males (friends) that were handling a shotgun inside the residence. While handling the shotgun, the weapon discharged, striking Caiden David Hulliberger, 18, of Angola. Hulliberger was pronounced dead at the scene by the Steuben County Coroner.

Preliminarily this is being investigated as an accidental shooting incident, however, this remains an active and ongoing criminal investigation. The Steuben County Coroner has scheduled an autopsy for this afternoon at the Northeast Indiana Forensic Center in Fort Wayne.

Identification of the other involved 18yr old male will be withheld until the Steuben County Prosecutor is presented the completed investigation, and then determines if any criminal charges will be filed.