Indiana State Police give update on Delphi double-murder investigation

DELPHI, Ind. (WOWO/NETWORK INDIANA): Sgt. Jerry Holeman of the Indiana State Police Department met with RTV6 to give an update on the murder investigation of Delphi girls Liberty German, 14, and Abbigail Williams, 13.

Although the now four-month long investigation has been receiving less tips – Holeman says it’s only a matter of time before they have the information they need to bring those responsible to justice.

“We’re gonna go out there and work our butts off and find the piece of evidence that breaks this case open, because we’re close”, said Holeman, “To call this cold case is just ridiculous, it’s not even close. I mean, we have months and months of work to do until we find the monster who’s responsible for this.”

Holeman is also urging more and more tips to come in to help bring justice to those responsible for the deaths of those girls. “I believe someone out there knows. We’re begging, pleading for them to give us that information, and if they need to remain anonymous, we have ways to do that. So, please call us”.

You can call the tip line at 844-459-5786.

The bodies of the two teen Delphi girls were found Feb. 14 near a Delphi hiking trail.

Officers have released a photo (below) of the prime suspect in the case. It was released shortly after the killings and was taken directly from Liberty’s phone.

Officers also have audio and video from the phone, including the suspect’s voice as he tells the girls to go “down the hill” where the girls were last seen, near the Monon High Bridge.