Indiana State Police dedicate Trooper Cory R. Elson Memorial Way

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Indiana State Police had their annual memorial service for fallen officers today at the post in Fort Wayne.

They also dedicated the Trooper Cory R. Elson Memorial Way which is meant as a way to remember the trooper who died in the line of duty in 1999. Family of Trooper Elson was on hand for the memorial ceremony.

Amy Elson, widow of Trooper Elson said the naming of the roadway is a way to not only remember his contributions, but the contributions of all officers, everyday.