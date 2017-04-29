Indiana State Police, DEA holding “Drug Take Back Day”

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Press Release): On Saturday, April 29, 2017 the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is sponsoring the 13th nationwide “Prescription Drug Take Back” initiative. The “Take Back” initiative seeks to prevent prescription drug abuse and theft through proper disposal of prescription drugs.

Collection sites will be set up nationwide for expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs which will be properly disposed of without threat to the environment. This program is for liquid and pill medications. Needles, new or used, will not be accepted for disposal. This service is free and anonymous with no questions asked.

Once again, the Indiana State Police are pleased to partner with the DEA, and as in the past, the drugs may be dropped off at any Indiana State Police Post, except the Toll Road Post. The event will be on Saturday, April 29th, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

Also, the Indiana State Police will host a drop off site on Friday, April 28th, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. inside the Indiana Government Center North public entrance off of Robert Orr Plaza in Indianapolis. This is between the government north and south buildings, immediately west of the State Capitol building.

To locate the state police post closest to your home or business, click this link for Indiana State Police on the Map.

To find other locations in Indiana or across the U.S. that are participating in the Drug Take Back initiative, click this link to the DEA.

The Drug Take Back events are the safe, popular and responsible way for the public to legally and dispose of prescription drugs with no questions asked.