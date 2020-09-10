Indiana State Police asking for information in fatal Steuben County motorcycle crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO):Indiana State Police Detectives are asking for help from the public after a fatal crash in Steuben County.

The crash that happened at about 9-30 PM Sunday evening in the 5000 block of Southwest Fox Lake Road near Angola that claimed the life of James Curtis Dameron. Troopers say Dameron was riding a motorcycle and crashed into a utility pole – he was declared dead at the scene.

Witnesses told investigators that a passenger car stopped at the scene possibly to provide assistance but then left prior to officers arriving. Anyone with information on the driver or occupants of the vehicle is asked to call the Indiana State Police at 260-432-8661