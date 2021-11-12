Indiana State Police asking for information in fatal Grant County crash

MARION, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana State Police are asking for information from the public about a Grant County Crash that left a 20 year old man dead.

Troopers were called this morning to I-69 near the 261 mile marker and found a 20 year old man in the median. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say the man was riding a bicycle that was apparently hit by a semi tractor-trailer which left the scene. He was identified as Michael Nash of Marion, Indiana.

Anyone with informaiton is asked to contact the Indiana State Police at 800-382-0689.