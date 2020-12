KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WOWO):Indiana State Police are investigating an attempted break-in and theft that occurred on November 19 at Bodigon Auto Sales in Kendallville.

Security footage revealed that a man attempted to gain access to the office, then broke into a car and unsuccessfully attempted to hotwire it.

The man was then caught on camera loading several items, including a large black subwoofer box onto a gas-powered golf cart which reportedly was stolen from the dealership.