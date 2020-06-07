Indiana State Police arrest man who injured trooper with explosives

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Indiana State Police have arrested a man they say injured a State Trooper with an explosive device during last weekend’s violent protests in Fort Wayne.

43 year old Juan Pablo Gonzales of Elkhart was arrested Saturday night according to ABC-57. The Indiana State Police says that a Trooper was seriously injured when a man deployed an explosive device against police during the protest in downtown Fort Wayne last Saturday night.

At the time of the incident, police were not able to make an apprehension of Gonzales, however, Indiana State Police worked in coordination with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms as well as the Fort Wayne Police department to make a positive identity.

Saturday Night, Gonzales was walking down Clinton Street near Friemann Square, participating in the protest when he was recognized and immediately arrested. He was taken into custody without incident and remains in the Allen County Jail pending arraignment.

Gonzales faces four felony charges and two misdemeanors, including battery committed with a deadly weapon, battery against a public safety official engaged in official duty and rioting.