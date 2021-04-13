Indiana State Police arrest Albion Man for rape

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana State Police say that an ongoing investigation has ended with the arrest of an Albion man.

25 year old Matthew J. Clark has been arrested and is in the Whitley County jail on a single charge of rape. The investigation began when an 18 year old girl reported that Clark had raped her in June of 2020 at a campground near Larwill.

An arrest warrant was issued on March 4th for Clark, who had reportedly fled the area. He was located by State Troopers and taken to the Whitley County jail where he remains on 100,000 dollars bond.