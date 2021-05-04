Indiana State Fair to return this Summer

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): After taking last year off due to the coronavirus pandemic, organizers say the Indiana State Fair will return for 2021.

This year’s State Fair will run from July 30th to August 22nd in Indianapolis and will be dedicated to celebrating all things Indiana and “the resiliency of the Hoosier Spirit.”

“We have almost three full months before we open the 2021 Indiana State Fair, and we are confident that with our 250+ acre, mostly outdoor campus we will be able to host our Fair late this summer,” Indiana State Fair Commission Executive Director Cindy Hoye said. “We are thankful to the State Department of Health for their collaboration and continued guidance on getting us back to hosting this important community event.”

This year the State Fair will add a weekend to the front end of the Fair schedule and will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays weekly.

“We know this year’s State Fair may look a little different, and we are prepared for that,” Hoye adds. “By adding an additional weekend, it allows us to spread Fair attendance across a new weekend. This event matters to our State and our fairgoers; it’s an important part of annual Hoosier family traditions.”

Carnival rides, 4-H competitions, and free entertainment will all be making a return, Hoye says, with further details to come at a later date.

Click here for full information.