Indiana State Fair reveals a slam-dunk 2023 theme

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — The Indiana State Fair announced today the 2023 theme of BASKETBALL, along with a title partnership with Pacers Sports & Entertainment.

The theme will be activated through multiple interactive experiences for all ages. Including All-Star Court (a Basketball Amusement Park), the Pacers Sports & Entertainment Court, exhibits paying homage to Indiana’s rich basketball legacy, and daily storytelling moments. Attendees will also have the chance to meet & greet with current basketball players. In the 18 days of the Fair, 18 of Indiana’s greatest basketball stories will be told.

The Indiana State Fair is the state’s largest multi-day event celebrating Hoosiers’ spirit and agricultural heritage. The 2023 Indiana State Fair will be held July 28 – August 20 (closed Mondays & Tuesdays).