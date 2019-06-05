Indiana State Fair announces 2019 concerts

INDIANAPOLIS (Network Indiana): This year’s Indiana State Fair will feature a great variety of bands for its free concerts.

The Indiana State Fair announced six of its 17 free concerts for this summer Wednesday. The lineup includes KISS founding member and original guitarist Ace Frehley, rock icon Melissa Etheridge, ’90s alt-rock band Everclear, and country singer Chase Rice.

Plus, a Pop 2000 Tour concert one night will feature O-Town and Aaron Carter, and a Gospel Music concert featuring Mary Mary will take the stage on another night.

The State Fair will announce more free concerts at a later date.

Anyone with a paid ticket to get into the fair can attend the free concerts. The Indiana State Fair will be August 2-18 at the State Fairgrounds.