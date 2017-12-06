Indiana State Board of Education approves new graduation requirements

INDIANA, (WOWO) – Indiana high school students face new graduation requirements, according to FOX 59.

The Indiana State Board of Education voted 7-4 to approve the “Graduation Pathways,” with one new requirement being to demonstrate employability. For example, students are required to get an after school job or participate in volunteer experiences.

Students will also be required to earn an honors diploma, get an industry certificate, do an apprenticeship, or take tests like the SAT, ACT or ASVAB.

Students graduating in 2023 will be the first class to face the new requirements.