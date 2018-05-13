Indiana Special Session to begin May 14

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (AP): Republican Statehouse leaders and Gov. Eric Holcomb have announced their agenda for what they hope will be a one-day special session on May 14.

House Speaker Brian Bosma and Senate leader David Long said the focus will be a few tax related bills and a measure to boost school safety funding. They have also agreed to revive controversial legislation that would give Ball State University control of Muncie Schools while further diminishing the authority of the Gary school board.

The Legislature’s annual session devolved into chaos during the closing hours as bickering Republican lawmakers failed to come to terms on key bills.

The bills died after lawmakers blew past statutory midnight deadline to adjourn on March 14.

This is the first special session for Indiana lawmakers since 2009.

