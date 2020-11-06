Indiana sets record for new COVID-19 cases for third straight day

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The Indiana Department of Health reported a record number of new daily COVID-19 cases for the the third straight day Friday.

The department reported 4,714 new positive cases and 37 additional deaths, which occurred between Oct. 30 and Nov. 5. The death toll in the state now stands at 4,306. Total positive cases are now at 200,823.

Hospitalizations also climbed above 2,000 for the first time to 2,001.

The 7-day positivity rate among unique individuals is 17.3 percent.

You can view more numbers on the state’s coronavirus dashboard here.

In Allen County, the health department reported a record 344 new positive cases.