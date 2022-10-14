Indiana Senate Debate Set For This Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): While Election Day is still a few weeks out, the candidates for Indiana Senate are set to debate this Sunday. Incumbent Republican, Todd Young along with Democratic challenger, Thomas McDermott and Libertarian hopeful, James Sceniak will all square off on Sunday Night in Downtown Indianapolis and make their respective cases on why they deserve your vote this November. The event begins Sunday Night at 7 P.M. organized by the Indiana Debate Commission. This will be the 24th statewide debate organized by the commission, which was founded in 2007. WOWO will broadcast the debate LIVE in its entirety.