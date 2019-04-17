Indiana Senate approves armed teacher bill

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): A bill that would require personality screenings and gun training for teachers or school employees that want to carry on campus passed in the Indiana Senate Tuesday.

State law says the school districts can choose whether or not to allow guns on campus, and at least three have, with more considering it after a school shooting last year in Noblesville.

Democrats argued that teachers shouldn’t have to consider having to shoot students they’ve taught all year, and said that guns don’t belong in school at all.

The Indy Star reports that the bill is based on a training regimen already used by schools in Jay County, and the requirements of the bill would cost a school district about $1,000 to implement.