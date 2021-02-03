Indiana sees sharp increase in new home construction in 2020

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): The Indiana Builder’s Association reports that new, singe family building permits are up sharply over last year.

The latest numbers show 1,584 permits were granted in December of 2020, as compared to 1,266 in 2019. That’s up from a low of 609 in 2012 and represents a 25 percent increase. December’s numbers saw a 2 percent jump over November as well.

Despite the Pandemic, Indiana granted 18,614 permits for new homes in 2020, which was a 15 percent increase over 2019. The IBA says median home prices are rising as well.