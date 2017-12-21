Indiana sees population growth

INDIANA (WOWO): Indiana is the fastest growing state in the Midwest, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

From July 2016 to July 2017, about 33,000 people moved to the Hoosier State, bringing its total population to just under 6.67-million.

That’s an increase of .5%, which puts Indiana at 25th in the nation for population growth, according to our Partners in News at ABC 21. Michigan and Ohio both grew by .3%, while Illinois saw its population drop by the same margin.

Idaho is apparently the fastest-growing state in the country, with a 2.2% increase in the past year.