INDIANA (WOWO): The state of Indiana is looking for workers to help with its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to our Partners in News at ABC 21, the Indiana Department of Health is looking for people to help fill positions that include COVID testing registration, contact tracing calls, and helping with nursing home patient transportation.

Anyone can apply but college students and those who are specifically looking for part-time work are specifically being encouraged to do so.

You can apply through this link.