Indiana secures $19M in Equifax settlement

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business): Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill’s office has announced the state will get $19.5 million under a settlement reached with Equifax. The settlement follows Indiana’s lawsuit against Equifax, one of the world’s largest credit-reporting bureaus, over its massive 2017 data breach.

According to Hill’s office, Indiana was one of two states that chose to file separate lawsuits instead of joining the multistate settlement in July 2019. Hill says Indiana’s total settlement amount is more than any of the other 48 participating states.

Hill’s office says the full amount of the state’s settlement will provide restitution payments to impacted consumers.

“Equifax failed to adequately protect Indiana residents whose personal information was exposed by the breach,” Hill said. “We have worked diligently to hold Equifax accountable and achieve the best possible resolution. Equifax has agreed to correct its security deficiencies and properly safeguard consumers’ information in the future.”

Hill’s office advises Hoosiers to watch for further announcements and information about filing a restitution payment claim.

The May 2017 Equifax data breach affected approximately 3.9 million Indiana residents.