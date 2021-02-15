Indiana Secretary of State Lawson to resign

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): Indiana Secretary of State Connie Lawson is stepping down.

“I have dedicated the last 32 years of my life to public service,” said Secretary Lawson in a statement released this morning. “I have served with all of my heart and soul. It has been an honor to serve, but it is time for me to step down.

“Like many Hoosiers, 2020 took a toll on me,” she adds. “I am resigning so I can focus on my health and my family. I will work with Governor Holcomb to ensure our next Secretary of State is up to the task and has the tools and resources to hit the ground running.”

Lawson was first appointed Secretary of State in March 2012 and is the longest-serving Secretary of State in Indiana history. Prior to serving as Secretary of State, Lawson served in the Indiana Senate for sixteen years and in 2006 became the first woman to serve as Majority Floor Leader in the Indiana Senate.

Gov. Eric Holcomb issued the following statement:

“Indiana’s own Iron Lady, Secretary of State Connie Lawson, has long defined what true public service and leadership is and ought to be all about. Throughout her time in county, legislative and statewide office, she set the standard for commitment, composure, class, and credibility. No matter the year or issues of the day, citizens could bank on Connie Lawson leading the way and inspiring others to follow.

“A trailblazer, holder of state records, even serving alongside three Governors as Secretary of State, through it all, Connie has remained universally respected by veterans and the next generation alike.

“I’ll forever count myself fortunate and proud to say, ‘I served with Connie Lawson.’

“And, while she’ll no longer be just down the hall from my Statehouse office, I know that she will continue to be a trusted advisor and great friend.

“I wish her and her husband Jack and their entire family happy trails upon her retirement and congratulate her on her immediate induction into the Hoosier Pantheon of all-time great public servants.”