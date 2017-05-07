Indiana school faces backlash over Trump ‘resistance’ class

INDIANAPOLIS (AP): An Indiana college is facing backlash over a course on Donald Trump that describes the president in class materials as a purveyor of “sexism, white supremacy” and “xenophobia.”

Butler University officials are doing damage control after conservative news outlets picked up on that description. Course materials also indicated students would discuss and “potentially engage” in “strategies for resistance” to Trump.

Butler’s College Republicans say it’s another example of a left-wing bias in academia.

Butler has edited the course description to remove some of the incendiary terms. But school officials stand by offering it next fall.

They say the school fosters an environment where “critical inquiry and engagement on controversial and unpopular topics” is encouraged.